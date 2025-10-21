Copper production from Chilean state-run miner Codelco fell 14.3% in October, data from copper commission Cochilco showed on Wednesday, falling to 111,000 metric tons. Meanwhile production at BHP’s Escondida mine, the world’s largest copper mine, climbed 11.7% from the same month a year earlier to 120,600 tons. At Collahuasi, another major copper mine jointly run by Glencore and Anglo American, output fell 29.3% to 35,000 tons. (By Fabian Cambero; Editing by Sarah Morland)

