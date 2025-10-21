Peru is evaluating a “memorandum of understanding” with the United States on critical minerals, foreign minister Hugo de Zela told journalists on Wednesday. He noted that the US has shown a strong interest in critical minerals in Peru, the world’s third-largest copper producer. (By Marco Aquino and Daina Beth Solomon)

