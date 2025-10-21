Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian factory sales fell by 1.0% in October from September on lower sales in both the chemical and wood products subsectors, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Excluding motor vehicles and parts, manufacturing sales were down 1.1%.



Month/month change (%) Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)

Sales -1.0 +3.6 +3.3

Sales ex-autos -1.1 +3.0 +2.7

Inventories -0.7 +0.1 0.0

Unfilled orders +0.1 -0.3 -1.0

New orders -0.4 +2.0 +2.5 Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)

Inv/sales ratio 1.70 1.69 1.70 NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast factory sales to decline 1.1% in October from September. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Promit Mukherjee) ((promit.mukherjee@tr.com, opens new tab)) Keywords: CANADA ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING

