TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts rose 9.4% in November from the previous month, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday. The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts climbed to 254,058 units from a revised 232,245 units in October, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) said. Economists had expected starts to rise to 250,000.



Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

