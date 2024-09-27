Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications.

CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian provides CPM Group's gold and silver's price projections heading into March 2023. He discusses the recent weakness in gold and silver prices, the importance of gold and silver seasonality heading into the second and third quarters of 2023, as well as investment demand heading compared to 2021 and 2022.

Jeff also discusses which countries' central banks are buying and selling gold, and whether or not they may be "dumping" the us dollar.

