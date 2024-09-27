Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications.

Prices as of 9:35 a.m. EST 28 February 2023 $1,821.50 (Basis the April 2023 Comex contract).

Recommendation: Sell



Initial Target Price / Range: $1,800



Initial Timeframe: 28 February 2023 to 10 March 2023



The path of least resistance for gold prices is lower. A slew of stronger than expected economic data has been putting upward pressure on bond yields and the dollar, while weighing on precious metal prices. U.S. employment data for February will be released this Friday.

Based on jobless claims data over the course of February, it is possible that the labor market will have another strong showing this month. If unemployment data come in below expectations or if wage data come in stronger than expectations, gold prices could break below $1,800 with first support at $1,780. That said, ahead of the jobs report, gold prices are likely to find support at $1,800.



