The platinum group metals markets have continued to confound any number of market participants and observers. Platinum and Palladium prices have moved lower over the past year, even as many predicted their continued rise. Rhodium prices have come back down, as CPM had suggested, but remain extremely volatile. CPM Group will provide a review of what affected these markets; as well as some of our market expectations for the coming year.

In a tradition going back to 1981 CPM Group has provided the most comprehensive PGM market coverage both through our annual Platinum Group Metals Yearbooks and presentations.

CPM Group's 2023 Platinum Group Metals Market Briefing and Yearbook address what really is happening in the platinum, palladium, rhodium, and minor PGM markets with the most comprehensive, unbiased, authoritative, and credible statistics and analysis.

The PGM Market Outlook will cover the following topics.

The factors that drove PGM price movement

Conditions in the auto industry's impact on lower PGM demand and prices

How the auto industry will turn itself around

The impact of the shift from palladium to platinum in auto catalysts

The impact now and in the future of the shift to EVs

An accurate assessment of the platinum and palladium surpluses of new supply over fabrication demand.

Trends in investment demand for physical metal

The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Russia

And much more.

CPM Group provides a thorough review of PGM market trends and fundamentals, with in-depth analyses and statistics on mine production, secondary recovery from scrap, fabrication demand, inventories, futures and options market information, investment demand, and prices.

This year's briefing will include Jeffrey M. Christian and Rohit Savant of CPM from New York. The Chinese language version will be released later this year.

Live Webcast 25 July 2023 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. EDT

10:00 - 11:00 Platinum Group Metals Yearbook 2023 live briefing

11:00 - 11:30 Q&A

We would like to thank our 2022 Sponsors and Partners

Europa Bullion

Group Ten Metals

Grid Metals Corp.

The Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc.

Kitco Metals Inc.

Monex Precious Metals

Noah Capital Markets

Sabin Metals Group of Companies

Umicore

Partners on the Chinese Language Edition

China Gold Association

China National Gold Group Corporation

Jingyi Gold Co. Ltd.

Click Here To Register For The 2023 Platinum Group Metals Market Forecast Online Presentation.