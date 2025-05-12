Powell didn‘t commit to any time specified rate cut, and S&P 500 disregarded JOLTS coming in no landing way. It was only NYCB (when it was almost simultaneously announced it raised fresh capital) and then BoJ hinting at policy normalization that have sent equities lower late in session and then some more.

Here are the most relevant analytical parts as I saw it this European morning in the channel:

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel, and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.

Let‘s move right into the charts (all courtesy of www.stockcharts.com) – today‘s full scale article contains 3 of them, featuring S&P 500, precious metals and oil.

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

The key 5,088 level held in the premarket today, and then it soon became the question of how S&P 500 would fare in the 5,115 – 5,125 zone that should prove hard to overcome. 5,135 looks out of reach given that I expect low unemployment figure, which would hint some more at tomorrow‘s (unwelcome for the bulls) NFPs resilience.

More analytical details in the introduction – the bulk of today‘s upswing is over, and discretionaries falling yesterday, I consider a major red flag.

Gold, Silver and Miners

Gold didn‘t present even the briefest of pullbacks lasting 1-2 hrs during Powell, which only hints at (banking and more) pressures under the surface, in what I consider as likely to geneerate rise in yields and especially the dollar from quite beaten down levels.

Thank you for having read today‘s free analysis, which is a small part of my site‘s daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates. Forget not the lively intraday Telegram channels for indices, stocks, gold and oil - here is how you can join any advantageous combination of these.

Go beyond the free Monica‘s Insider Club serving instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing – such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,