Mercenary Geologist Michael S. "Mickey" Fulp is a Certified Professional Geologist with a B.Sc. Earth Sciences with honor from the University of Tulsa, and M.Sc. Geology from the University of New Mexico. Mickey has over 29 years experience as an exploration geologist searching for economic deposits of base and precious metals, industrial minerals, coal, uranium, and water in North and South America and China.

Mickey has worked for junior explorers, major mining companies, private companies, and investors as a consulting economic geologist for the past 20 years, specializing in geological mapping and property evaluation. In addition to Mickey's professional credentials and experience, he is high-altitude proficient, and is bilingual in English and Spanish. From 2003 to 2006, Mickey made four outcrop ore discoveries in Peru, Nevada, Chile, and British Columbia. These discoveries have led to two economic deposits for companies that are now raising debt and equity financing for mine development.

Mickey is respected throughout the mining and exploration community due to his ongoing work as an analyst for public and private companies, investment funds, newsletter and website writers, private investors, and investment brokers.

Mickey's business and experience has several facets:

First and foremost, Mickey is a field geologist, mapper, and prospector who subscribes to the David Lowell School of "Boot Leather and Drilling". He is a dedicated career professional who welcomes the challenge and reward of working in remote and primitive conditions. In his three decades of experience, Mickey has seen nearly every rock type on the planet and is experienced in exploration and evaluation of a variety of commodities in many diverse geological environments.

Secondly, Mickey is an exploration analyst specializing in evaluation of projects and companies within the junior resource sector. The last 16 years of his career have been devoted to the venture capital business. During this time Mickey has developed a strong network of professional contacts that constitute a "who's who" of the mineral exploration business, while also becoming an astute investor, economist, and evaluator of junior exploration and mining companies and their projects.

Thirdly, Mickey is a mentor to young geologists and students. His deep passion for exploration and sense of responsibility to the mining community motivate Mickey to give back knowledge and experience to those bright minds who are the future creators of new wealth on our Earth.

Worldwide, commodity businesses are booming. Driven by ever-increasing demand from the masses in China and India and shrinking new supply, Mickey works from the premise that the world economy is in an emerging secular bull market for all commodities including minerals, energy, and agriculture. As a Mercenary Geologist, Mickey's loyalty is only to exploration companies who he thinks have all the right factors to be on the winning side for him and investors who read his reports.

If you can't grow it, you must mine it, and The Mercenary Geologist gives you informed and honest opinions on investment in junior resource stocks and commodities. Mickey's free technical reports on companies will be published in a timely manner with the hope others can participate in the wealth created by entrepreneurs, geologists and engineers.

Mickey's Mercenary criteria to analyze a mining company are very strict and he rejects ten or more companies for every one he agrees to evaluate. The company must have a tightly held and efficient share structure, be led by trustworthy, experienced, and talented management and technical teams, and have a flagship property in favorable geological terrane within geopolitically stable and environmentally friendly areas that are permissive to develop a profitable mine.

A cornerstone of Mickey's investment criteria is to choose companies that have a strong chance of doubling in share price in 12 months or less. In addition, it is always best to trade, "like a mercenary soldier" and sell one half of your position upon a double, reduce your cost basis to zero, and in turn put your money into another issuer that has a strong chance of doubling in a year. You can then play your remaining zero-cost position for the occasional five or ten bagger. This Mercenary philosophy is a nearly infallible way to make money in a bull market. Good investment ideas are harder to come by in a bear market, but Mickey's goal is to continue to be selective and pick successful companies during these difficult times for the average investor.

The companies that Mickey covers pay him a fee to analyze them and to set a target price, and he puts his money where his mouth is. Mickey may buy in the open market and/or invest in private placements and/or be granted options in those companies as part of his compensation. Mickey's work as an exploration analyst is wholly transparent with respect to his financial involvement and he always discloses investment in a company's equities at the end of a technical report.