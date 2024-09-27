For the fourth consecutive day, the precious metal is experiencing a sell-off, and the fact that the price is trading below important price levels has made many traders lose confidence in their bullish view. Despite the widespread expectation of the Fed cutting interest rates this month, the precious metal continues to decline. Many traders are wondering why the sell-off is occurring and whether it will continue.

Background

Gold prices are under selling pressure once again as traders continue to sell the metal. Many investors have been holding on to the metal on the back of hopes that September will be a great month for the metal as the Fed will lower the interest rates for the first time. The Fed Chairman, in his latest comments, did say that the Fed is very satisfied with the performance of inflation and how it has come close to the Fed’s desired target. The current US inflation CPI y/y reading has fallen within the two-handle range, while the Fed's target level remains at 2%. This particular factor has set the expectation that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points this month. However, speculators have been holding on to the belief that there will be a bit more than a 25 basis point rate cut by the Fed as the economic situation, especially the US labour market, is on shaky ground. The entire issue originated from the Fed's statement that they do not anticipate further weakness in the labor market, despite the labor market data presenting a somewhat different picture. This is making speculators believe that if the weakness continues, especially given that we have two important readings due this week with respect to the labor market, the Fed may take some unprecedented steps and announce a higher rate cut.

What's causing the sell-off?

There are numerous reasons why investors are not attracted to the yellow metal's appeal. Firstly, the Nvidia meltdown triggered a sell-off, placing significant pressure on investors to protect themselves from margin calls. Investors have been pouring money into the AI space, but now that the euphoria has started to fade, investors are in serious trouble. They can only escape by selling gold and raising cash to pay margin calls.

Secondly, the price of gold broke an important level of 2,500, which for many traders has been a real deal because it really marks the boundary between bulls and bears. If the gold rally were to continue, the price really needs to stay above the 2,500. This particular factor caused many traders to move to the sidelines.

Thirdly, if we look at the yearly gain for the precious metal, it's still quite decent. This has also led traders to believe that it's time to reassess their strategy and take some profit off the table.

Finally, the strength in the dollar index is largely due to traders in the forex market being highly concerned about the decline in the Japanese yen. For many traders, the dollar index offers the best safety, and the new capital flowing in favor of the dollar index has strengthened the dollar, which isn't particularly good for the gold price.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Many traders focus on important technical price levels, particularly the crucial level of 2,500. Gold bulls should remain optimistic as the price continues to trade above the 50 and 100-day SMA on the daily time frame, indicating a highly positive long-term trend. As long as this trend persists, we are likely to witness further higher highs.

Gold price chart by Exness