The year 2024, already defined by global economic upheaval, has entered a pivotal phase as the new school year began this September. In the United States, the next few months will be critical for monetary policy, financial markets, and overall economic stability. This fall's economic calendar is packed with key events that are likely to shape the future of both the US and global economies.

1. Federal Reserve Meeting: A Shift in Monetary Policy?

One of the most anticipated events this fall is the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, scheduled for September 17-18, 2024. After a year of turbulent inflation and historically high interest rates, the Fed may use this meeting to reassess its monetary policy.

Since 2022, the Fed has pursued an aggressive policy of raising interest rates to curb inflation. However, in 2024, with inflation showing signs of slowing and concerns about economic growth rising, the FOMC could consider halting rate hikes or even cutting rates if conditions warrant. This meeting will be pivotal for investors and businesses, as any decision will directly affect borrowing costs and risk appetite in financial markets.

2. Key Economic Indicators: Growth or Recession?

September and October will see the release of a series of major economic indicators. The September jobs report, due in early October, will provide a vital insight into the health of the US labor market. Following a slowdown in job creation in recent months, this report will be closely watched for signs of recovery or further decline.

In addition, inflation data, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), will be released in mid-September and early October. These figures will be crucial in assessing whether the Fed's efforts to control inflation have been successful or whether further adjustments will be necessary.

At the end of October, the first estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will be published. With expectations already moderate, this report could confirm whether the US economy is stagnating or managing to maintain a steady growth trajectory despite global economic challenges.

3. Real Estate and Consumer Confidence: Contradictory Signals?

The real estate sector will also serve as a key economic indicator. Data on sales of new and existing homes, as well as building permits, will be released in September and October, respectively. With mortgage rates still high, it will be interesting to see whether the property market shows signs of stabilization or continues to weaken.

At the same time, the consumer and business confidence indices will be important in gauging economic sentiment. Consumer confidence, in particular, may play a decisive role in shaping spending decisions ahead of the holiday season, a critical period for many industries.

4. Political Landscape and Economic Impact

The political environment in 2024 adds an additional layer of complexity, with the presidential election approaching in November. Discussions around tax policy, the federal budget, and public spending could heighten economic uncertainty. Businesses and investors will closely follow the candidates' proposals, as they could have significant short- and medium-term effects on the U.S. economy.

Therefore, the fall of 2024 will be a defining period for the U.S. economy. With a challenging environment shaped by inflationary pressures, potential shifts in monetary policy, and political uncertainties, the next few months will be crucial in determining the direction of economic growth and stability.