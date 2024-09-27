In this video, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides a comprehensive look at precious metals investing strategies producers and investors can use to protect their wealth and take advantage of volatile markets.
The presentation begins by discussing current market events, including reactions to the U.S. jobs report and recent movements in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium prices.
Jeff then reviews some strategies for managing long-term physical positions while also using options to profit from short-term price swings. He shares historical trends in precious metals pricing, explains the reasoning behind recent market moves, and reviews strategies to profit in times of uncertainty.