Gold prices have banked gains for the last two days, driven by multiple factors, with the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting being the primary focus. The precious metal's rally comes as investors anticipate the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut since 2020.

The Fed's impending policy shift aims to normalize interest rates from their current 23-year high. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this change weeks ago at the economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, stating it was time to adjust the central bank's policy.

Other Fed officials have echoed this sentiment, including John Williams, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, who emphasized the appropriateness of lowering interest rates, citing progress on inflation and a cooling labor market.

While a rate cut seems certain, the magnitude remains debatable. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a 69% probability of a 25-basis point cut at the September 18 FOMC meeting, with a 31% chance of a more aggressive 50-basis point reduction. This marks a slight increase from yesterday's 30% probability for the larger cut.

Regardless of the exact size, the Fed's pivot from a restrictive to an accommodative monetary policy is clear. This shift is largely supportive of gold prices, as lower interest rates typically boost the appeal of non-yielding assets like gold.

The recent gold rally follows a $20 decline last Friday, triggered by the U.S. Labor Department's underwhelming jobs report. August saw the addition of only 142,000 new jobs, falling short of the 160,000 predicted by economists. Moreover, downward revisions to both June and July figures suggest a prolonged weakening of the labor force, potentially influencing future monetary policy decisions.

Market attention now turns to the August consumer price index (CPI) report, scheduled for release tomorrow. According to MarketWatch, experts anticipate the report will show inflation easing to 2.6% annually, down from July's 2.9%. This data point could further solidify expectations for a rate cut and potentially impact gold prices.

The combination of a weakening job market, declining inflation, and an imminent shift in Fed policy has created a favorable environment for gold. As a traditional hedge against economic uncertainty and inflation, gold often benefits from lower interest rates and economic turbulence.

Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring the upcoming CPI data and the Fed's decision next week. These events are likely to shape the near-term trajectory of gold prices and provide insight into the broader economic landscape.

As the Fed prepares to navigate this crucial policy transition, the gold market remains poised for potential further gains, reflecting the complex interplay of economic indicators and monetary policy decisions.

