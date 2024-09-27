In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian from CPM Group discusses the factors leading to record breaking gold prices as well as a surge in silver prices. He discusses how economic and political developments, including expectations of lower interest rates and recent inflation data, are influencing the markets and whether CPM Group expects precious metals markets to continue to go up.
Jeff also discusses why silver gains seem to be lagging gold, and whether there is an expectation for silver to "catch up."
The presentation concludes with some insights into potential recession risks as well as information about economic expansion and tariffs.