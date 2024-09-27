Bitcoin’s recent price action has been a rollercoaster, with a bullish move toward the end of last week raising hopes among traders and investors. However, while the price surge was a welcome sight, the underlying volume metrics tell a different story. Volume, as many seasoned traders will agree, doesn’t lie, and it's currently suggesting that we might need to temper our short-term bullishness.

Volume Trends: The Reality Behind the Price Action

Let's start by examining the recent volume trends. Although the late-week price action felt invigorating, the volume behind this movement was significantly lacking. When we look at the BTCUSD

(the all-time high index for Bitcoin), the volume wasn't anywhere near what we need to see to confidently say that the mega bull train is back on track.

The yellow moving average on the daily timeframe is slowly dropping, indicating falling volumes across several exchanges. Even Binance's BTCUSDT market volume shows a similar decline. This lack of strong volume is a critical factor to watch because sustainable bullish momentum in Bitcoin typically requires robust buying interest.

On-Balance Volume: A Critical Indicator Nearing Support

Now, let’s focus on a key technical indicator: On-Balance Volume (OBV). OBV has been trending bearish since April, reflecting a steady decline in cumulative buying interest. This bearish trend in OBV has been a consistent theme and has kept my enthusiasm for recent price movements in check.

However, there's a glimmer of hope. When you zoom out on the OBV, you can see that it’s approaching a significant "support" level established back in January 2024 and also in December 2023. This support level on OBV is critical because, just like price support, if OBV respects this level and starts to bounce, it could indicate a shift in market sentiment.

The Long-Term Outlook: Still Bullish for 2024

Despite the short-term bearish signals, my long-term outlook for Bitcoin remains bullish, especially as we approach the end of 2024. If OBV can hold and bounce from its current support levels, this would align with my theory that Bitcoin could start turning bullish towards the end of this month. However, it’s still too early to make a definitive call.

Looking at the weekly timeframe, other indicators like the TBO (Trending Breakout) and TBT Divergence are still flashing bearish signals. But interestingly, while volume is underperforming, OBV seems to be chopping, suggesting it might be finding some support here. Additionally, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is still at overhead resistance, adding another layer of complexity to the current market dynamics.

What’s Needed for a Bullish Shift?

For a dramatic shift in sentiment and to kick off a potential bullish fourth quarter, we need to see an increase in bullish volume. Buying interest has to surge, breaking the current declining trend in volume across exchanges. Only with a substantial increase in volume can we confirm that a genuine bull run is underway.

While recent price action in Bitcoin has been encouraging, the lack of volume support suggests caution in the short term. The On-Balance Volume is nearing a critical support level, which could be a turning point if respected. As we move towards the end of the month, this level will be crucial to watch. If OBV starts to bounce and we see a surge in bullish volume, it could set the stage for a strong finish to 2024.