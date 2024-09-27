In a significant shift in monetary policy, the Federal Reserve announced a more aggressive 50-basis point rate cut following its recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. This marks the first interest rate reduction since 2020 and signals a pivotal change in the central bank's monetary policy.

The decision for a steeper cut, while anticipated as one of two options (50 or 25-basis points), sparked considerable volatility in gold prices. By late afternoon, gold futures for December delivery settled at $2,584.80, down $11.60 for the day. The precious metal experienced a rollercoaster trading session, opening at $2,596 and reaching an intraday high of $2,627.20 before retreating to settle just above the day's low of $2,572.50.

This policy shift underscores the Fed's dual mandate of maintaining full employment while keeping inflation at a reasonable level. Chairman Powell expressed confidence that previous rate hikes had effectively lowered inflation and that it would continue to approach the desired target. The new Fed funds rate now stands between 4.75% and 5%, with the Fed signaling its intention to normalize interest rates to around 3% over the coming year.

The market reaction to the rate cut was volatile across various asset classes. Major stock indices closed with modest losses after initial gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.29% to 5,618.26, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.25% to 41,503.10, and the NASDAQ Composite declined 0.31% to 17,573.30. The U.S. dollar index saw a minor decrease of 0.18%, settling at 100.978.

Gold's price movement following the announcement was particularly intriguing. Despite expectations that a larger rate cut would boost gold prices, the metal turned negative after briefly hitting a new record high. This unexpected reaction has left many analysts puzzled, as lower interest rates typically make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive.

As markets digest the implications of the Fed's decision, gold continues to trade in a narrow range in overseas markets. Gold is now trading in Australia and is slightly below the settlement price in New York with the most active December contract fixed at $2584.10, which is an additional decline of a $0.80.

