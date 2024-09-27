Amid broader-market tailwinds, December-dated gold futures were last seen 0.6% higher at $2,615.90, enjoying a lift following the U.S. Federal Reserve's 50 basis-point rate cut.

Though better known for its silver production, gold-adjacent stock Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) -- last seen up 3.4% to trade at $6.98 -- is chip-shot from yesterday's nearly three-year high of $7.39. CDE has risen alongside the outperforming precious metals sector, up a whopping 215% over the past 12 months. Comparatively, gold futures have added 44.7% in this same time frame, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has only managed a 52-week growth of 28.6%.

Coeur Mining shares managed to break above pressure at the overhead 80-day moving average on Thursday, Sept. 12, following news the company was able to expand output at its Rochester mine in Nevada. Previously, support stemmed from a floor near $5.20.

Meanwhile, short interest has been building, up 13.6% in the most recent two-week reporting period. The 19.84 million shares sold short now account for 5% of the stock's available float, and would take roughly three days for shorts to cover, at CDE's average pace of trading.



