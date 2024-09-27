Gold futures experienced a downturn following six consecutive days of gains that propelled prices to unprecedented highs. The precious metal's retreat occurred despite a weakening dollar and the latest inflation data showing continued contraction, suggesting profit-taking as a primary driver behind the price movement.

As of 5:30 PM EDT, the most active December gold futures contract settled at $2,680.80, reflecting a decline of $14.30 or 0.53%. Despite this daily dip, gold still recorded a robust weekly gain of $33.70 or 1.27%. Concurrently, the dollar index fell to 100.489, marking a 0.12% daily decrease and a 0.31% weekly decline.

The U.S. Commerce Department's release of the August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index provided crucial insights into inflation trends. The headline PCE rose at an annualized pace of 2.2% last month, down from July's 2.5% and below the 2.3% consensus estimate reported by MarketWatch. However, the core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy costs and serves as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, increased to 2.7% annually from 2.6% in July, aligning with expectations.

This PCE report lends support to the Federal Reserve's recent 50-basis point rate cut and bolsters confidence in the central bank's ongoing efforts to normalize interest rates from their current range of 4.75% to 5%. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a 45.9% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the Fed's next meeting, with a higher 54.1% likelihood of another 50-basis point reduction in November.

The recent rate cut, coupled with expectations for further reductions globally, creates a favorable environment for gold prices. Lower interest rates diminish the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold, potentially driving increased demand.

While today's price decline can be attributed to traders capitalizing on the recent near-parabolic move in gold prices, the broader economic landscape suggests sustained support for the precious metal. The combination of a weakening dollar, moderating inflation, and dovish central bank policies worldwide underpins a positive long-term outlook for gold.

