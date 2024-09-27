Bitcoin finds itself at a critical juncture, currently testing major resistance around the $65,000 level. After failing to break through overhead resistance yesterday, BTC fell 3.5% back down to the top of the daily TBO Cloud, signaling a potential shift in momentum. With altcoins experiencing a sharper pullback, now is a critical time for traders to consider profit-taking strategies while we assess what comes next for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Resistance Test and Potential Support Levels

Yesterday, Bitcoin respected the $65,000 resistance level, leading to a sharp pullback. This resistance point has proven to be significant, with BTC unable to break above it, indicating that bullish momentum may be fading in the short term. One of the key indicators signaling caution was the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which showed Bitcoin looking "toppy." When Bitcoin rejected overhead resistance and dropped back down, altcoins felt the impact even more dramatically—a classic reminder of why taking profits on the way up is so important.

Currently, Bitcoin sits just above the daily TBO Cloud, which is a strong bullish indicator. However, if BTC pierces into the cloud, it could signify a period of bearish consolidation, with potential downside targets including the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level at $61,327. Although there is a possibility of a bounce at this level, I am skeptical about its strength. Should BTC fall deeper, the next support to watch lies around $55,000.

A Chance for a Rebound? Weekly Indicators to Watch

While the daily timeframe indicates weakening bullish momentum, there is still a chance for a rebound. The weekly TBO Fast line, which aligns with the 1.618 Fibonacci extension level, could provide a point of support for Bitcoin. Additionally, as we enter "Uptober" and move into the historically bullish fourth quarter, there is a good chance we could see a bounce and a retest of overhead resistance by the end of the month.

If this scenario plays out, Bitcoin could replicate the late July move, where we saw another push toward resistance before attempting a breakout. For this to happen, market sentiment and volume need to align favorably. The daily candle’s volume is above average but not significant enough to confirm a strong breakout just yet.

Stablecoin Dominance: A Bullish Signal for Crypto

Another interesting development is the movement in stablecoin dominance, which rose by 3% following Bitcoin’s bearish day. This move likely marks a temporary bottom for stablecoin dominance, which has now entered the daily TBO Cloud—an indicator of bearish consolidation. The daily Slow line is flattening out, signaling a potential decrease in upward momentum for stablecoins.

The key bullish signal for the market would be a break below the daily TBO Cloud for stablecoin dominance. This would indicate that market participants are using their stablecoins to buy Bitcoin and altcoins, fueling a bullish rally across the board.

Bitcoin Dominance and Altcoin Signals

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) printed its second TBO Close Long 🔷 signal on yesterday’s candle, suggesting that the bullish trend could be coming to an end. This is an indicator that traders should consider taking profits on their Bitcoin positions, especially as BTC.D has printed multiple such signals since March, yet the trend has continued to push higher. The daily TBO Slow line remains firmly pointed upwards, signaling ongoing strength in Bitcoin dominance, but On-Balance Volume (OBV) is slightly trending down, indicating that momentum may be waning.

The impatience in the market is evident, with participants eager to re-enter altcoin positions following yesterday’s pullback. This is reflected in the green movement of OTHERS.D, which tracks the dominance of altcoins excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum. OTHERS.D is looking strong, but until it pushes above the daily TBO Cloud, we cannot confirm a strong bullish trend for altcoins.

Altcoins: Buying the Dip with Caution

For altcoins, many have retraced back to the daily TBO Fast line, offering a potential opportunity to buy the dip. With OTHERS.D looking stronger than both stablecoin dominance and Bitcoin dominance, there is a case to be made for increased altcoin exposure. However, given that Bitcoin is still at a significant resistance level, caution is warranted. While the end of the year is historically green for Bitcoin, it’s crucial to remember that anything can happen in the markets.

Profit-Taking and Patience Are Key

As Bitcoin tests critical resistance and the broader crypto market shows mixed signals, it is vital to remain cautious. The recent pullback to the top of the daily TBO Cloud suggests that Bitcoin's bullish momentum may be weakening, with potential downside targets at $61,327 and $55,000. However, the fourth quarter has historically been positive for Bitcoin, and there is still a chance for a bullish breakout.

The key takeaway for traders is to take profits on the way up and not to get caught up in the euphoria of a potential rally. Market conditions are still uncertain, and it is important to protect your gains while being prepared to capitalize on opportunities as they arise. As always, keep an eye on key indicators like RSI, OBV, and the TBO signals to guide your decisions in these unpredictable markets.