Gold prices are back in the positive territory after a steep selloff after the US NFP data, and traders are scratching their heads as to what has happened here. The data released today has made speculators shred their bets on another jumbo rate cut, and this impacted the price of the shinning metal when the data came out. However, the fact that the price is back in positive territory has caused traders to be concerned about the price action.

US NFP Data

Today was a crucial day for gold traders, as they eagerly anticipated the release of the US NFP data, which was a significant economic event. Expectations for this data were low, with many traders anticipating a weak number. This was despite various signals this week suggesting that traders should reduce their pessimistic outlook on the US labour market, as things have begun to improve. The Fed's large rate cut during their most recent meeting has instilled a great deal of optimism in the market.

However, speculators were very much of the mindset that today they are going to see a massive move in the gold price, and the move would be in their favour as the US NFP data would not print a strong number. However, the data exceeded the headline number by a significant margin. In addition to this, what really broke the gold price back on the back of the US data was the US unemployment rate, which has moved in the direction that the Fed would like to see, and that is to the downside. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% when the previous reading was at 4.2%. So now, we have two months in row that show that the unemployment readings are moving to the downside, which is positive for the Fed and not so great for the gold price.

Why is gold trending higher now?

The gold price has shifted its direction because it was not solely influenced by the US NFP data. In fact, traders need to consider other significant factors, one of which is the geopolitical risk, when analyzing the gold price. Geopolitical tensions have spiralled out of control, with two countries now engaged in direct conflict. Traders need to remember to approach any strength in gold prices with extreme caution. This is particularly crucial because the dollar has also emerged as a safe-haven currency. If Israel’s response remains limited and, more importantly, if Iran’s counteractions prove ineffective, we could see geopolitical risks pulling back from gold prices. In this high-stakes environment, it’s essential for traders to stay sharp and navigate the waters carefully.

So what is next for the gold price?

The precious metal’s price is going to remain highly volatile as there is plenty of action from high-frequency traders who make sure that they understand the price analysis well and the fundamentals that are driving them. From a price perspective, the 30 September low serves as a crucial price level to monitor, as a breach of this level signals a move towards the next print point, as indicated below. As for the upside, it is mentioned by the red horizontal line mentioned above.

Gold trading price chart: ForexVPS