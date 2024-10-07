In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group looks at some of the uncertainties affecting gold and silver markets and their implications for future prices.

Jeff discusses how gold responds not only to the dollar or inflation but to a broad range of economic, political, and financial factors. Uncertainties have driven gold prices in the past and CPM Group expects new challenges in the next few months to push the gold and possibly silver prices to new highs.

The video concludes with some alternate scenarios where positive developments might lead to lower prices, emphasizing that uncertainties can cut both ways, as well as the importance of exposure to precious metals and commodities as a way to diversify your portfolio.