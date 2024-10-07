Gold has recently captivated the financial world with an extraordinary rally, setting new records in the precious metals market. On September 26, 2023, gold futures achieved an unprecedented milestone, surpassing $2,700 per ounce for the first time in history.

This remarkable surge represented a gain of approximately $300 in just over two months, beginning from an intraday low of $2,402.10 on August 5 and culminating in an intraday peak of $2,708.70 on September 26.

The rally was characterized by substantial gains punctuated by modest declines, as well as periods of parabolic price increases. Notably, this upward trajectory occurred without any significant corrections, an unusual phenomenon in financial markets.

However, the landscape shifted dramatically after gold breached the $2,700 threshold. In the subsequent nine trading days, the precious metal advanced only once, experiencing declines in eight sessions. This pullback brought gold futures to their lowest closing price since reaching the historic high of $2,695.10.

Market technicians have been closely monitoring this recent price action, as it marks the first instance during this rally where prices have retreated to levels indicative of an acceptable correction. The $69 price decline from the September 26 closing price to the recent low of $2,626.10 pushed the current pricing below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, a key technical indicator that often signals potential support or resistance zones.

While a single day of strong price advance doesn't definitively signal the end of a correction, the recent consolidation around current levels is noteworthy. If this consolidation persists, it could strengthen the probability that the correction has run its course and is nearing its conclusion.

However, caution is warranted; if the recent uptick proves to be an isolated event and prices continue to decline, market observers should watch for the next significant support level around $2,590. This price point corresponds to a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the $300 price range between $2,400 and $2,708, offering another potential area of interest for technical analysts.

The gold market's behavior is intricately linked to broader economic factors, particularly monetary policy. Current market sentiment, as reflected in the CME's FedWatch tool, indicates a high probability of a modest shift in the Federal Reserve's approach.

There is an 86.9% chance that the Fed will implement a 25 basis point rate cut at the upcoming November FOMC meeting, while a 13.1% probability exists for maintaining the current Fed funds rate. This outlook on interest rates could have significant implications for gold prices, as lower rates typically support gold by reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

As the market processes these technical indicators and economic projections, investors and analysts will be closely monitoring gold's price action. The interplay between technical support levels, potential consolidation, and broader economic factors will likely shape the next phase of gold's trajectory in this historic bull run, determining whether the current correction has indeed run its course or if further price adjustments lie ahead.

For those who wish to learn more about our service, please go to the links below:

Information, Track Record, Trading system, Testimonials, Free trial

Wishing you as always good trading,