In this presentation, Jeff Christian from CPM Group discusses the latest US inflation figures and their impact on the precious metals market.

Looking at the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, Jeff shows how these indicators are shaping expectations for interest rate movements and influencing gold and silver prices.

Jeff also looks at the recent International Energy Agency's new Renewables energy report, to discuss silver use in the solar industry, and whether reported usage matches investors expectations.

The video concludes with a market update for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; and CPM Group's price expectations for the precious metals for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

