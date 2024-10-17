Bitcoin has pierced overhead resistance, triggering excitement and anticipation for a sustained rally. After months of sideways price action, Bitcoin's recent move signals a potential shift toward the long-awaited bullish phase. But while Bitcoin is surging, dominance levels and altcoins are reacting in their own ways, reminding traders to stay vigilant.

Bitcoin’s Breakout: Bullish Signs and Next Targets

Bitcoin’s recent price action is an encouraging sign for long-term holders. After battling overhead resistance for weeks, Bitcoin has finally pushed above the white line of the bull flag formation, signaling that the long-anticipated bullish phase could be underway. However, this breakthrough comes with an important caveat: Bitcoin needs to hold above this resistance for at least three consecutive days to confirm the strength of the breakout.

Daily RSI has exceeded its previous high, closing at 76.62, further confirming bullish momentum. Additionally, yesterday's trading volume surpassed that of the previous day, a key indicator that more buyers are stepping into the market, supporting the continuation of this rally.

Zooming out on the daily timeframe reveals another bullish signal: the RSI has pierced through a long-standing resistance fan that dates back to January 2023. This RSI breakthrough suggests that Bitcoin’s upward momentum is gaining strength and could continue in the near term.

Dominance Shifts: Bitcoin Takes the Lead

As Bitcoin pushes higher, we’re seeing a notable shift in dominance across the crypto market. Bitcoin Dominance (BTC.D) has surged as Bitcoin moves ahead, creating a stark contrast to altcoins, which are beginning to show signs of weakness. This dominance shift is to be expected, as Bitcoin often leads the market in major rallies, while altcoins struggle to keep up.

Bitcoin’s dominance increased notably after breaking above a significant wall of over $10 billion in short positions, creating the first major short squeeze liquidation event in this rally. The liquidation of short positions not only fueled Bitcoin’s price surge but also reinforced its strength in the market.

Stablecoin dominance, on the other hand, is weakening—a bullish signal for the broader crypto market. Yesterday, stablecoin dominance pierced through a key support line and dropped below the daily TBO Cloud, indicating a bearish trend for stablecoins. As stablecoin dominance falls, it signals that capital is moving out of stablecoins and back into riskier assets like Bitcoin and altcoins.

Altcoins Under Pressure: Proceed with Caution

As Bitcoin dominance rises, altcoins are facing increased selling pressure. Long liquidations on altcoins are increasing as Bitcoin climbs higher, which serves as a reminder that traders should approach altcoins with caution. The “rubber band effect” is in full swing—Bitcoin’s surge has stretched altcoins, and while they may eventually catch up, they are likely to experience more volatility in the short term.

Altcoins are now facing their own challenges, as evidenced by OTHERS.D (a chart tracking altcoin dominance excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum). OTHERS.D retreated back into the daily TBO Cloud as Bitcoin pumped, indicating that altcoins are struggling to keep pace with Bitcoin’s rally.

This doesn’t mean that altcoins are dead—far from it. The market is likely to see the rubber band effect play out repeatedly as Bitcoin rallies. Altcoins may lag behind at first, but once Bitcoin’s momentum slows, we can expect altcoins to overcompensate with sudden pumps. However, traders should remain cautious, take profits on the way up, and avoid getting caught in sudden pullbacks.

Key Reminders: Take Profits and Stay Prepared

As Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory, it’s crucial to remember the lessons of past market cycles. Taking profits on the way up is essential, especially with altcoins, which are prone to sharp reversals. If you’re holding a favorite coin, consider adjusting your profit-taking strategy to retain a percentage of your holdings while still locking in gains. Tools like Altrady’s Profit Volume feature can help traders automate this process by setting their take profit target to ensure break-even while holding onto a portion of their positions.

The crypto market is volatile, and while Bitcoin is showing strength, altcoins are still vulnerable. Keeping an eye on dominance levels and stablecoin dominance can provide important insights into the market’s direction. As always, patience pays off, and those who remain strategic in their profit-taking will be better positioned to navigate the ups and downs of this market.

Conclusion: Bitcoin’s Path Ahead and What It Means for the Market

Bitcoin’s breakout above overhead resistance is a promising sign for the bulls. If Bitcoin can hold this level for three days, it could set the stage for a sustained rally toward $70,000 and beyond. However, as Bitcoin dominance rises, altcoins are feeling the pressure, and traders should remain cautious about diving into altcoin positions too soon.

Stablecoin dominance is weakening, which is a positive sign for the broader crypto market, but it’s important to remember that Bitcoin typically leads the charge in rallies. Altcoins may eventually follow, but for now, the focus is on Bitcoin. As always, take profits on the way up, watch key dominance levels, and stay prepared for any sudden market shifts.

The next few days will be critical in confirming whether Bitcoin’s breakout is here to stay. If Bitcoin continues to push higher, it could trigger further short squeezes and set the stage for a strong fourth quarter. In the meantime, enjoy the rally, but stay disciplined and strategic in your trades.