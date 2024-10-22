In this presentation, Jeff Christian of CPM Group discusses the real reason behind silver price spikes, and the role investment demand plays in it.

He explains how silver prices historically rise sharply during times of global economic, political, and financial uncertainty, driven by investor concerns.

Using historical data, he demonstrates how investment behavior has influenced silver prices over the years, including notable spikes in the 1980s and 2000s.

He then moves to the current state of silver, discussing the likelihood of continued high prices due to ongoing instability, and encourages investors to consider these dynamics when investing in silver.

This CPM video was sponsored by Silvercorp, one of the premier silver mining companies. We would like to thank Silvercorp for making this paid CPM Group research available free of charge.

Silvercorp offers investors exposure to silver production through its enhanced leverage to the metal. The Company’s mines have been consistently profitable, further bolstered by rising silver prices.