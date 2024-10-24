We’ve been fortunate to have tracked the new bull market in metals and mining with pinpoint accuracy over the past few months.

I tell you this not to brag, but so that you’ll take me seriously when I say this: You need to act now to get onboard this new bull market.

October 21, 2024

Dear Fellow Investor,

We’ve been tracking a few specific technical indicators over the past few months that have given us a very clear and well-timed picture of where gold is about to go.

In early July, I used these indicators to predict a major gold rally that no one else was expecting.

Hopefully you took advantage of that prediction, but there have been others. Two weeks ago, for example, I warned that gold’s correction had only a few days left to run. Then, precisely one week ago, I told you that gold’s next rally had just begun.

Here we sit today, with gold over $100 higher, setting new price records well over $2,700 an ounce and heading higher.

Even more exciting, silver has taken off with a vengeance, leveraging gold’s gains and, at one point this morning, trading nicely over $34.

And for those of us heavily positioned in gold mining and exploration stocks, the best news is that this sector — which until recently was still mired near 52-week lows — is now leveraging gold’s moves with gusto.

The New “All Weather” Investment

MarketWatch quoted me a few weeks ago when I said that gold, because it was rising regardless of where the dollar, Treasury yields or any asset was rising or falling, had become the “all weather” investment of choice.

This morning, none other than Mohammed El-Erian, writing in the Financial Times, agreed. More important to me was the fact that he was commenting at all on gold.

As I replied on X in response to my friend Jan Nieuwenhuijs’ post:

Further evidence that gold has become the new “it” investment came this morning, when a parade of other mainstream analysts jumped on the bandwagon.

At this point, things will begin to move very quickly. We’re going to see gold mining stocks soaring, especially as their earnings reports show massive margins and cash flows, and this will quickly trickle down into the high-powered juniors.

I’m already seeing the positions in my personal portfolio start to move.

So how do you maximize your returns? Simple...

Indisputably The Best Place To Be

In A Metals And Mining Bull Market

The annual New Orleans Investment Conference is renowned for bringing the world’s top experts in geopolitics, macroeconomics and every market sector together in one place, at one time, in front of today’s most inquisitive and successful investors.

But there’s one other indisputable truth: The New Orleans Conference is the best place to be in a metals and mining bull market.

The record clearly shows that many of the following year’s biggest winners — junior mining stocks that multiply in value — can be found at each New Orleans Conference.

Moreover, attendees benefit by getting the most powerful strategies and specific picks from the best experts in the sector.

And this year, with our 50th anniversary conveniently coinciding with the beginning of a secular bull run in metals and mining, we’ve pulled out all the stops.

Consider who’s coming to New Orleans:

James Grant...George Gammon...Rick Rule...Danielle DiMartino Booth...Brent Johnson...Jim Iuorio...Peter Boockvar...Jim Bianco...James Lavish...Adrian Day...Dave Collum...Alex Green...Bob Prechter...Tracy Shuchart...Avi Gilburt...Adam Taggart...Lawrence Lepard...Mark Skousen...

...Chris Powell...Russ Gray...Robert Helms...Nick Hodge...Sean Brodrick...Lobo Tiggre...Jordan Roy-Byrne...Jeff Clark...Jennifer Shaigec...Mary Anne & Pam Aden...Dana Samuelson...Bill Murphy...David Morgan...Gary Alexander...Jeff Deist...Albert Lu...Omar Ayales...Gerardo Del Real...Rich Checkan...Thom Calandra...

...Plus exclusive virtual presentations by Tavi Costa and Lyn Alden...

...And post-election political analysis by Mary Katharine Ham, Charles C.W. Cooke and Scott McKay...

And, of course, my latest views and recommendations as well.

Add it all up, and this is an opportunity that any serious investor can’t afford to miss. But I have to warn you of one other thing....

Another Window Is Closing...

On the subject of escaping opportunities, if you’re not already registered for this year’s blockbuster 50th Anniversary New Orleans Conference, you need to act now.

For one, our room block for our convenient host hotel, the beautiful Hilton Riverside, closes this Friday.

In addition, our low registration fee is set to rise shortly. But you can still save up to $400 by registering now.

My advice: CLICK HERE, or give us a call toll free at 800-648-8411, to learn more about this year’s spectacular event and claim your spot.

All the best,

P.S. If you want to get my latest views on this new metals and mining bull market, as well as our 50th anniversary conference, I’m participating in the annual Kinvestor Day virtual investment conference this Thursday, joining a panel including Greg McCoach and Brian Leni. You can find more information by CLICKING HERE.

CLICK HERE

To Learn More

And Claim Your Place At

The 50th Anniversary

New Orleans Investment Conference