Bitcoin continues its explosive ascent, closing up 4% on Tuesday at $72,729 and reaching an intraday high of $73,600 on Bitstamp. This strong push has confirmed key support levels and signals a continuation of the bull run—backed by yesterday's TBO (Trending Breakout) signal. Here's what this means for Bitcoin, how this affects altcoins, and why the rubber band effect in crypto could soon provide some big moves.

Key Bullish Signals for Bitcoin

This rally is driven by significant bullish indicators:

Local Highs Taken Out: Bitcoin took out three local highs in yesterday's candle, marking an impressive 7% gain over just two days. This level of movement demonstrates robust demand and momentum.

TBO Breakout on the Daily: The latest daily TBO Breakout suggests Bitcoin is on a path for further upside, with the potential to create a liquidation cascade that forces short sellers to buy back at higher prices, thus propelling BTC even higher.

Volume and OBV Indicators Strengthening: On-balance Volume (OBV) is trending upward, and yesterday's volume surged over two times the 30-period moving average. These volume dynamics support the current bullish trend, though we're still awaiting the TBO Slow line to angle more sharply upward for a long-term confirmation.



Bitcoin Dominance and Stablecoin Dominance Insights

Bitcoin's dominance is now above 60%, signaling that market capital is heavily weighted toward BTC at the expense of altcoins. As BTC dominance grows, altcoins are unable to keep pace, leading to a divergence that may benefit alt holders once BTC takes a breather.

Stablecoin Dominance Drops Significantly: Stablecoin dominance fell by over 3% yesterday, closing below the daily TBO Cloud—a highly bullish sign. If stablecoin dominance continues down toward the target of 6.19%, we could see more capital flowing into BTC and other cryptos.



Bitcoin Dominance Expected to Grow Further: Currently, BTC dominance shows no signs of slowing. The daily RSI for BTC.D has pushed through overhead resistance, and weekly indicators reveal a strong trend. While a pullback may occur, the trend favors further BTC dominance gains, possibly up to the Fibonacci level of 64.21%.

The "Rubber Band Effect" for Altcoins

While BTC's bullish momentum limits altcoin performance now, it sets the stage for what I refer to as the "rubber band effect." Here's what to expect:

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Opportunity for Alts: As Bitcoin continues to absorb most of the market's momentum, altcoins are currently struggling. This is normal, as BTC typically leads the market in major rallies, especially in Q4. However, once BTC pauses, altcoins could react with outsized gains as capital flows into them from BTC.

OTHERS Dominance: OTHERS.D is clinging to support at around 9.19%, but signs are bearish with price action well below the daily TBO Cloud. Should Bitcoin's rally continue, OTHERS.D is likely to dip further, though a short-term relief rally may be in store due to oversold RSI levels. The true entry opportunity for alts will come once Bitcoin's rally stabilizes or tops out.



The Bull Run Has Just Begun

With Bitcoin taking out local highs and establishing solid support, the groundwork is laid for sustained upside. Altcoins may lag for now, but the rubber band effect suggests a rapid shift in the altcoin landscape once BTC slows. As Bitcoin approaches its next major levels, keeping an eye on these market dynamics will be key to seizing opportunities as they arise. For now, Bitcoin is leading the charge—so if you're looking to capitalize, BTC remains the prime asset to watch.