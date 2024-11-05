In the wake of Donald Trump's swift and decisive presidential election victory, financial markets experienced significant movements across multiple sectors. The peaceful transfer of power quickly diminished uncertainty premiums, leading to distinct reactions across various asset classes.

The U.S. stock market immediately launched into a strong rally, reflecting widespread belief in Trump's pro-business stance. Markets hit record highs for the second consecutive day, while Treasury yields dipped following the Federal Reserve's latest rate cut announcement. This market optimism appears deeply connected to expectations about the new administration's business-friendly policies.

Gold bounced back after yesterdays -$86 single days drop taking February gold to $2691.60. Today gold recovered gaining back 47.80 fixing gold futures to $2739.40.

The Federal Reserve maintained its course of interest rate normalization at this month's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The committee enacted a quarter-point rate reduction, following September's more substantial 50-basis-point cut. In conjunction with the federal funds rate adjustment, the FOMC lowered the minimum bid rate on standing overnight repurchase agreement operations from 5.0% to 4.75%, while the offering rate dropped from 4.8% to 4.55%.

Chairman Powell emphasized that even with these cuts, monetary policy remains restrictive. He indicated the FOMC's intention to continue reducing key federal funds rates over the next two years, aiming for a "neutral" position through a measured, conditional approach. The committee seeks to avoid both overly aggressive and overly cautious rate adjustments.

The cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, showed remarkable strength, surging approximately 10% to reach an unprecedented high of around $75,000. This dramatic increase largely stemmed from the new administration's proposed plans to integrate cryptocurrencies more comprehensively within government treasury operations.

The FOMC has notably modified its assessment of labor market conditions, stating that "they have generally eased, and unemployment rate has moved up but remains low." Regarding future monetary policy, particularly for the upcoming December meeting, the committee emphasized its commitment to carefully evaluating incoming data, evolving outlooks, and risk balances.

Furthermore, the Federal Reserve continues its "quantitative tightening" strategy, with the New York Federal Reserve Bank managing Treasury security rollovers exceeding $25 billion monthly, while reinvesting agency and mortgage-backed securities payments beyond $35 billion monthly – totaling $60 billion in monthly securities holdings reduction.

Looking ahead, Powell indicated that monetary policy adjustments will continue to promote maximum employment and price stability goals. He noted that if economic strength persists without sustainable movement toward 2% inflation, policy restraint reduction might proceed more gradually. While the next FOMC meeting is scheduled for December 17-18, Powell declined to confirm whether the anticipated 100 basis points of rate cuts would materialize next year as previously suggested.

Gold prices continue to fluctuate in response to these developments, reflecting the complex interplay between presidential policy, Federal Reserve decisions, and global market dynamics. As these economic forces continue to evolve, market participants remain vigilant in monitoring their cumulative impact on various asset classes.

