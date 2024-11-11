Bitcoin has just hit a fresh all-time high above $93,000, marking another powerful move in this incredible bull market. As BTC continues to break new records, the next resistance line on the APEX chart hovers around $92,000, suggesting we may see a slight pullback after this climb.

What’s Driving the Short-Term BTC Outlook?

Recent price action shows BTC wicking into the next resistance line, indicating a potential test around $92,000. With a cluster of TBT Bearish Divergence signals on the 4-hour chart, a short-term pullback is increasingly likely. There’s also the open CME Gap at $77,930, which could potentially act as a correction target. However, it’s worth noting that this gap might not fill for another year or two, especially given the strength of this rally.

Bitcoin has been rallying above the TBO Fast Line on the 4-hour chart since last Wednesday, a sign that it’s overdue for some cooling off. Should BTC retrace, support is visible around $86,000, with a possible drop to $74,000 if over-leveraged long positions start to unwind. That said, any pullback is expected to be quick and temporary due to strong ongoing demand.

Support Fan Chart: BTC's Short-Term Safety Net

The “support fan” on the 4-hour chart gives a unique perspective on BTC’s possible levels during a pullback. These support lines act as progressively stronger buffers depending on their angle. If BTC turns bearish in the short term, the main level to watch is around $86,000. Breaking below this could mean a swift drop to $74,000, aligning with a 17% retracement. There’s also Fibonacci-based support at $82,226, further reinforcing potential downside levels.

A W Pattern Continuation?

A second scenario to consider is a potential W continuation pattern. In this setup, BTC would likely retrace to $82,000, confirming that as a new support level. From there, a bounce up to $94,000 and beyond would be in the cards, paving the way for more upside in the coming months.

High Volume and Bullish Continuation Signals

Zooming out to the BTC historical index, we’re seeing volume levels on par with significant past events, such as:

The August 5th NIKKEI crash

The bull rally peak in March

Major pullbacks in 2021 and 2023

These volume surges generally accompany a temporary cooldown but reinforce the long-term bullish trend. So, while a pullback is anticipated short-term, the longer-term outlook remains solidly bullish.

Dominance Levels and Stablecoins Reflect Strong Market Demand

Stablecoin dominance appears to have bottomed out at 5.5%, as indicated by a gradual RSI rise. This setup matches BTC’s need for a healthy retracement before further gains. Bitcoin dominance, now at a new high over 61%, confirms BTC’s market leadership. As BTC continues to pull more dominance, altcoins are left waiting for their turn to shine.

Currently, OTHERS.D (the index tracking altcoins) is still down compared to BTC.D, signaling that while meme coins and other alts are seeing localized rallies, the overall trend is still BTC-centric.

TradFi and Volatility Insights: Parallels with BTC

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing strength, with a potential short-term pullback expected after hitting resistance. The recent TBO Breakout cluster on the Nasdaq (NDX) indicates an 8% target as a reasonable expectation. Meanwhile, VIX levels and oversold signals in gold align with potential corrections in traditional markets, which could coincide with BTC’s expected pullback.

The “Rubber Band Effect” on Altcoins: What to Expect

As BTC continues to lead the market, the “Rubber Band Effect” on altcoins remains in play. Any 5% move in BTC is likely to produce amplified reactions in alts, with possible multipliers of 1.5x to 3x. This phenomenon means that if BTC experiences a 5% pullback, many altcoins could see losses between 7.5% and 15%. Likewise, any upward momentum from BTC could fuel significant altcoin rallies.

Investment Strategy: Buy the Dip and Prepare for Long-Term Gains

Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) into positions during pullbacks remains a smart approach, especially as the early stages of this bull market present the potential for substantial ROI. Holding a larger portion of each position for the long term could yield significant returns, as the current market conditions favor strong, consistent gains across crypto assets.

In summary, Bitcoin’s explosive rally is expected to continue, even as a short-term pullback looms. Traders should be prepared to capitalize on dips, as this bullish momentum shows no signs of stopping in the long run.