Bitcoin continues its remarkable ascent, breaking above the critical 1.618 Fibonacci Extension level and solidifying its position in price discovery mode. The breakout from the ascending wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart aligns with bullish expectations, and the current rally shows no signs of losing steam.

Volume metrics bolster the strength of this breakout. Daily trading volume continues to outperform the 30-period moving average, signaling robust market participation. On-Balance Volume (OBV) has surpassed its March 2024 peak and is approaching levels last seen during Bitcoin's 2021 all-time high. These indicators underscore that this rally is underpinned by genuine demand rather than speculative hype.

Stablecoin and Bitcoin Dominance Shift in Favor of Risk-On Assets

Stablecoin dominance is falling sharply as Bitcoin's bullish momentum pulls capital away from safer assets. This decline signals heightened confidence in the broader crypto market and reduced demand for stablecoins as a haven.

Simultaneously, Bitcoin dominance continues its ascent, reinforcing the narrative that the market is firmly in "Bitcoin season." Daily RSI for Bitcoin dominance is nearing the critical 82.36 level. A break above this level could mark a short-term peak, potentially setting the stage for altcoins to rally in the coming weeks.

Key Indicators Support Long-Term Strength

All major indicators point to sustained bullish momentum. Bitcoin's trading volume has reached levels not seen since March and is closing in on the all-time highs set during the 2021 bull market. This uptick in volume highlights increasing investor confidence and strong demand at current price levels.

The market's focus remains squarely on Bitcoin, with its dominance chart illustrating the shift back to BTC after a brief flirtation with altcoins during the recent election euphoria. This trend is expected to continue, keeping Bitcoin in the driver's seat as the leading asset in the crypto space.

Potential Signals for a Temporary Pullback

While Bitcoin's rally is undeniably impressive, caution is warranted as the daily RSI streak extends to 15 consecutive days in overbought territory. Historically, such extended streaks often precede a short-term consolidation or pullback. However, these pauses are healthy for the market, allowing it to reset and gather momentum for the next leg up.

Investors should closely monitor Bitcoin dominance and stablecoin metrics for early signs of a shift. These indicators will be critical in identifying when altcoins might begin to gain traction again.

Conclusion

Bitcoin's latest surge past key resistance levels highlights the strength of its current uptrend. With robust volume, rising dominance, and declining stablecoin metrics, the market is firmly bullish. While short-term pullbacks are inevitable, they should be viewed as opportunities rather than setbacks. As Bitcoin continues to lead the market, the focus remains on its journey through price discovery and toward new all-time highs.