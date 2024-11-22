The gold market witnessed its most substantial single-day decline in nearly four years, with December gold futures closing at $2,628.50, representing a net decline of $90. This dramatic price movement marks the largest daily price drop since November 2020, sharply contrasting with the previous week's robust gains of $147.

The sudden market correction emerged from a shift in market sentiment based upon both geopolitical and economic factors. A notable shift in sentiment occurred following reports of potential political and diplomatic developments, including President-Elect Donald Trump's selection of Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary and emerging reports of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Analysts from Saxo Bank provided insight into the market dynamics, suggesting that Bessent's reputation as a fiscal hawk could potentially inject stability into the US economic landscape. This perspective may have reduced investor anxiety about the US debt situation, consequently diminishing the appeal of gold as a safe-haven asset.

The geopolitical landscape played a significant role in gold's price volatility. While previous tensions involving Ukraine and Russia had driven gold prices upward by 6.5% last week, today gold prices experienced a more than 50% retracement from the daily lows of $2,541.80 to the previous closing price of $2,718.20.

Today, a report of a potential ceasefire negotiation in the Middle-East resulted in reduced international tensions and contributed to the current price correction. Technical market analysts are closely monitoring two critical price levels that could provide potential support if the downward trend continues. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level sits at $2,611, with another critical support point at $2,581.60, representing the 78% Fibonacci retracement.

Interestingly, the ongoing weakness in the US dollar index, which dropped 0.55% to 106.971, failed to counteract gold's significant price decline. This unusual market behavior underscores the complex and multifaceted nature of commodities trading, where geopolitical, economic, and technical factors intersect to drive price movements.

