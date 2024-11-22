In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group provides an update on precious metals markets, focusing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; and looks at Comex and Nymex open interest ahead of the December futures contract rollovers.

Addressing recent tariff comments made by Donald Trump and the incoming administration, Jeff discusses their potential recessionary and inflationary impacts and the risks they pose to economic growth.

Jeff also shares CPM Group's projection of the possibility of a significant recession within the next two years.

The presentation concludes with a look at how all of these factors might impact precious metals prices for the remainder of 2024, and well into 2025.