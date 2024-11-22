Bitcoin appears to be entering a consolidation phase, with the price ranging between $90,000 and $98,000. This range is supported by strong bullish signals on the daily TBO indicator, including an upward-angled Slow line, trending On-Balance Volume, and robust trading volume over recent weeks. However, the past two days have shown a decline in volume, aligning with two TBT Bearish Divergence signals. These signals suggest a potential shift, but the broader bullish context tempers concerns for now.

Bitcoin dominance has continued to decline, indicating that the market is reallocating dominance elsewhere. Stablecoin dominance remains flat, and Ethereum dominance has shown no significant upward movement, leaving OTHERS.D—the dominance of smaller-cap altcoins—as the likely recipient of market attention. This shift is a bullish indicator for altcoins, especially as Bitcoin volatility (measured by BVOL7D) decreases, creating favorable conditions for weekend altcoin rallies.

Altcoin Season Indicators

Altcoin season could be in its early stages as dominance shifts away from Bitcoin. The pattern observed since August—where Bitcoin dominates midweek but altcoins rally during weekends—is continuing. BVOL7D’s decline suggests reduced Bitcoin volatility, while BTC.D’s downward trend confirms a diminishing grip of Bitcoin on the overall market. These combined factors create a ripe environment for altcoins to shine over the weekend.

Charts of individual altcoins are already reflecting this trend. Many altcoins recover by Friday and pump significantly through the weekend, following the same cyclical pattern. Traders should focus on these dominance levels and volatility metrics to identify potential opportunities in the altcoin market.

TradFi Observations and Potential Crypto Impact

The DXY (US Dollar Index) has retreated to the daily TBO Fast line, a move that typically correlates with bullish sentiment in stocks and crypto markets. U.S. indices, including the SPX, DJI, and NDX, continue to show strength, further bolstered by the low levels of the VIX (volatility index). However, not all signals are uniformly bullish. The FANG index and NVDA are showing early signs of weakness, with TBT Bearish Divergence signals and declining RSI and OBV trends.

NIKKEI’s Bearish Setup and Its Potential Global Impact

A significant outlier in the otherwise bullish global market sentiment is the NIKKEI. The index has been chopping sideways in a tight range, a pattern often considered bearish due to the lack of a clear trend. Declining volume, bearish OBV, and neutral RSI on both the daily and weekly timeframes add to concerns. A TBO Bear Formula signal—a bearish combination of TBO Close Long, TBO Cross Down, and TBO Open Short—has also appeared, reinforcing the bearish outlook.

If the NIKKEI experiences a -6% drop, the ripple effects could extend beyond Japanese markets, impacting global TradFi markets and crypto. Historically, negative movements in the NIKKEI have influenced the S&P 500 and other indices, with corresponding impacts on Bitcoin and altcoins.

Weekend Outlook and Precautions

As Bitcoin consolidates and dominance shifts toward altcoins, the weekend presents an opportunity for smaller-cap tokens to rally. Traders should remain vigilant, as external factors like the NIKKEI's performance could create unexpected turbulence. While the macro trend for crypto remains bullish, pullbacks are an essential part of market growth, providing opportunities for strategic entries. Traders should stay informed and adapt to emerging trends in both crypto and traditional markets.