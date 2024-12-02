Gold futures experienced a turbulent trading session on Monday, continuing to recover from a significant price drop that occurred last week. The precious metal has been moving within a narrow trading range following its substantial decline of $91 last Monday.

The U.S. dollar demonstrated strength, gaining 0.54% and reaching an index of 106.444. This rise was attributed to growing expectations that the Federal Reserve might maintain its current interest rate stance during the upcoming central bank policy committee meeting. The market remains cautious, with investors closely monitoring potential shifts in monetary policy.

Currently trading at $2,661.90 per troy ounce, gold has shown remarkable volatility. After reaching an all-time high above $2,800, the metal experienced a dramatic pullback, dropping to $2,568.10—a decline of $255 or 9.03%. Despite this significant downturn, gold has partially recovered, rallying $174 from its lowest point.

Saxo Bank analysts noted the metal's range-bound behavior, emphasizing the market's anticipation of new U.S. economic data and clarity on potential interest rate cuts. The recent release of the U.S. October personal consumption expenditures index, which rose to a 2.3% annualized rate, has added complexity to the Federal Reserve's decision-making process.

The CME FedWatch Tool reveals interesting market sentiment, showing a 74.5% probability of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming meeting. This probability has increased from 52.3% a week earlier, though it has decreased from 83% a month ago. Simultaneously, expectations of unchanged rates have adjusted accordingly.

Treasury yields have also responded to these market dynamics. The two-year note yield increased to 4.202%, up 4.3 basis points, while the 10-year note yield rose 1.8 points to 4.193%. These movements reflect the ongoing uncertainty and potential economic shifts on the horizon.

As the financial world anticipates a new President and the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year, investors and analysts continue to parse through economic indicators and potential policy implications. The gold market remains a critical barometer of global economic sentiment, with its movements providing insights into broader financial trends.

