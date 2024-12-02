The gold market experienced limited gains today, with the most active February futures contract settling at $2,673.40, reflecting a modest gain of $7.20 or 0.27%. The market's performance was influenced by the interplay of economic indicators, Federal Reserve commentary, and shifting monetary policy expectations.

The latest ADP employment report emerged as a key fundamental support for gold prices, revealing that the private sector added 146,000 jobs in November. This figure represents a notable decline from the previous month's 233,000 jobs and falls short of the MarketWatch consensus expectation of 163,000 new positions. Market participants are now eagerly anticipating the comprehensive US nonfarm payroll jobs report scheduled for release on Friday, which could provide further insights into the labor market's health.

Complementing the employment data, Treasury yields demonstrated a softening trend. The US 2-year note decreased by six basis points, reaching a yield of 4.218%, while the 10-year note declined 3.8 basis points to 4.19%. These modest yield reductions provided fractional bullish support for gold prices.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's recent comments at a New York Times event introduced a significant layer of complexity to the market sentiment. Speaking in what will be his final statements before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 18, Powell characterized the current economic landscape as stronger than the central bank's September projections. He emphasized a cautious approach to monetary policy, focusing on interest rate normalization.

Powell's notable statement highlighted the economy's robust condition: "The U.S. economy is in very good shape and there's no reason for that not to continue... the downside risks appear to be less in the labor market, growth is definitely stronger than we thought, and inflation has come in a little higher."

Despite the seemingly hawkish tone, market consensus remains largely unchanged regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. The CME's FedWatch tool indicates a 77.5% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut this month, an increase from last week's 66.5% and yesterday's 72.9% probability.

Looking ahead, the gold market's short-term forecast maintains a guarded perspective. Dollar strength is expected to play a crucial role in price movements, with investors closely monitoring the upcoming jobs report. Fawad Razaqzad from StoneX offers a balanced perspective, suggesting that a weaker-than-expected jobs report could renew hopes for a dovish Federal Reserve, potentially providing a lift to gold prices. Conversely, stronger-than-anticipated data might extend current market pressures.

