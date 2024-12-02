In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses common misconceptions about silver being a critical or strategic metal and the myth of a silver shortage.

Jeff explains why silver is not considered critical or strategic by governments, and the the benefits this has for investors, miners, and industrial users.

He also looks at silver supply, including the total silver that has been mined, aboveground inventories, and other mineable reserves.

The presentation concludes with an update of CPM Group's short-term and ultra-short-term outlook for gold and silver prices, and how economic, financial, and political factors will continue to influence the markets.