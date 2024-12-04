In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the recent performance of gold and silver and CPM Group's expectations for the markets going forward.

The video begins with a look at China's economic strategy, and the country’s ability to leverage massive financial resources to stimulate its economy during times of global and domestic strain.

Jeff then takes a look at silver bullion and medallion pricing, and on why some investors are finding it difficult to sell medallions at good prices. He explains the distinctions between various silver products and warns about the pitfalls of investing in non official forms of silver.

The presentation concludes with a look at the recent surge in gold and silver prices, and the geopolitical tensions, increased global risks, and investor uncertainty driving prices.