Bitcoin’s Consolidation and Key Levels

Bitcoin remains locked in a sideways range, unable to decisively break above the critical $100,000 psychological resistance. Recent rejections at the 1.272 Fibonacci Extension level near $103,000 and repeated tests of the 4-hour TBO Cloud have signaled bearish consolidation in the short term. However, macro indicators, including the daily TBO Slow line and On-Balance Volume (OBV) on the weekly time frame, continue to point upward, suggesting the overall trend remains bullish.

While Bitcoin's current price action mirrors past cycles with temporary consolidation after significant rallies, this phase may serve as a setup for the next leg higher. Traders should closely monitor the $91,760 support level for a bounce and the $100,000 resistance level as the next key hurdle.

Ethereum: Struggling at Key Resistance

Ethereum is mirroring Bitcoin’s bearish chop, falling back inside the daily TBO Cloud after failing to close above the $4,000 psychological resistance. This level, now confirmed as a significant barrier, adds further weight to Ethereum’s challenges. The open CME gap for Ethereum looms as a potential risk, alongside bearish signals like declining OBV and RSI dipping below 70 on the weekly time frame.

Despite the recent hype around Ethereum on social platforms, its macro indicators suggest more consolidation ahead before a potential bullish breakout. Traders should remain cautious and focus on confirmed signals before taking large positions.

Dominance Levels and Market Sentiment

Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) is inching higher, reflecting the recent sell-off in altcoins.

However, stablecoin dominance has returned to the daily TBO Cloud, signaling bullish consolidation, which often corresponds to heightened market fear. The potential double bottom in stablecoin dominance could further delay a market-wide recovery.

OTHERS.D, representing altcoins, continues to drag lower after its month-long rally. For altcoins to regain momentum, Bitcoin dominance needs to turn macro bearish—a shift that appears inevitable but not imminent. Traders and investors should remain patient as this phase of consolidation plays out.

Altcoin Outlook: A Recovery in Sight?

Altcoins have exhibited a recurring pattern of weekend recoveries over the past few months, driven by reduced market activity and lower volatility. While another short-term rally for altcoins may occur this weekend, it is unlikely to be sustainable.

Looking ahead, the expectation for a broader altcoin recovery remains tied to Q1 2025. Historically, January through March has been a strong period for altcoin performance. With trading volumes typically lower during the holiday season and potential profit-taking before the year-end, the market may see further downside in December before a resurgence in the new year.

Strategic Takeaways for Traders and Investors

For active traders, the focus should be on capturing short-term opportunities, particularly during oversold conditions. Consider taking substantial profits during recovery rallies while leaving some exposure for potential higher highs. For long-term investors, the current dips present buying opportunities ahead of an anticipated stronger altcoin performance in Q1 2025.

As the crypto market navigates this phase of consolidation, patience and disciplined trading remain key to capitalizing on the next bullish cycle. Keep an eye on dominance shifts, macro trends, and seasonal patterns to guide your strategies effectively.