CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp

Prices as of 12:30 p.m. EST 12 December 2024 $2,709.50 (Basis the February 2025 Comex contract).

Recommendation: Buy

Initial Target Price / Range: $2,765

Initial Timeframe: 12 December 2024 to 26 December 2024

Stop Loss: $2,660

CPM Group’s previous stop loss of $2,700 was triggered today. Prices have bounced back since then. CPM continues to expect gold prices to rise in the coming days and continues to hold its target of $2,765 issued earlier today. The stop loss has been lowered to $2,660.

CPM has one-month, three-month ranges and eight-quarter quarterly price projections with greater discussion of the factors behind CPM’s analyses provided in CPM’s monthly subscription service, the Precious Metals Advisory.

While short-term trade recommendations provide high risk – high reward opportunities for investors, it is difficult to capture the complex web of factors affecting precious metals prices and the nuanced CPM analyses of these factors that goes into our firm’s price projections. In addition to these short-term outlooks, CPM Group provides clients enhanced trade recommendations that include one and three month price projections, as part of our Retail Investor Program. Contact CPM at info@cpmgroup.com for details.

Notes:

Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.

Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.

CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.