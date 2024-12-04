The Federal Reserve concluded its final FOMC meeting of the year today with an anticipated 25 basis point rate cut, setting the benchmark "Fed funds" rate between 4¼% and 4½%. However, the Fed's forward monetary policy projections for next year triggered widespread selling pressure across financial markets.

The impact was immediately visible in precious metals and equities. Gold futures for February delivery dropped $55, representing just over 2%, settling at $2,607. Silver futures experienced an even steeper decline of 3.22%, falling $0.995 to $29.92.5.

U.S. equities reversed their earlier gains dramatically after the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) indicated a more conservative approach to rate cuts in the coming year. With the Standard & Poor’s 500 falling over 3% and the NASDAQ composite falling closer to 4% on the day.

Jon Faust, who served as a senior advisor to Chairman Powell until earlier this year, accurately predicted that the meeting's significance would lie not in the rate decision itself, but in the Federal Reserve officials' commentary regarding upcoming rate cuts in 2025. As Faust noted, "Right now, either a cut or a hold could be justified. What officials say about the path of the fed-funds rate is likely to be more important than whatever they decide about the December meeting in particular."

Brian Jacobsen, Chief Economist at Annex Wealth Management, suggested that emerging concerns about tariffs might be influencing the Fed's projections, noting their forecast of fewer rate cuts in 2025, slightly higher inflation, and a modest increase in unemployment. He emphasized that the strong economy enables the Federal Reserve to maintain a measured approach to rate cuts.

This perspective aligns with Fed Governor Michelle Bowman's recent statement that current economic activity makes it difficult to consider the present interest rate levels as restrictive. Federal Reserve members have clearly indicated their intention to decelerate the pace of borrowing cost reductions, citing stable unemployment rates and minimal improvement in inflation. Their current projection shows only two quarter-percent interest rate reductions by the end of 2025, representing approximately half a percentage point less in policy easing than September's projections.

The transition to the next administration in January introduces additional economic uncertainties. During the post-FOMC press conference, Chairman Powell acknowledged that it's premature to assess how President-elect Donald Trump's proposed economic policies might affect the economy or influence Fed policies. The chairman emphasized that Federal Reserve officials seek further progress in inflation reduction before determining future rate cut trajectories.

While the rate cut decision itself wasn't surprising, the significant revisions to the projections or "dot plot" in the Summary of Economic Projections suggest that today's rate cut might have been implemented to cushion markets as the Federal Reserve shifts toward a notably more hawkish monetary policy approach for the coming year.

