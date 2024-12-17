Later in the day, a policy decision and commentary will be made. Gold's price trajectory is being influenced by a variety of factors, including the most recent U.S. inflation data, expectations of an interest rate cut, and 2025 forecasts, which have resulted in traders remaining cautious.

Hotter inflation data in the United States: A critical factor influencing sentiment

The most recent inflation data from the United States was more pronounced than investors had anticipated, which prompted apprehensions regarding the Federal Reserve's capacity to reduce interest rates abruptly in the near future. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for November exceeded anticipations, suggesting that inflationary pressures are not subsiding as rapidly as anticipated by the markets.

This information has created a sense of ambiguity regarding the Federal Reserve's subsequent movements. This report has provided some support to gold, which has historically benefited from increasing inflation as a hedge against the erosion of purchasing power. Nevertheless, gold prices have been unable to make any substantial upward movements due to the persistent strength of the dollar and the cautious investor sentiment.

Currently, the inflation figures serve as a cautionary tale that inflation remains stubborn, which could potentially impact the Federal Reserve's tone in today's announcement, thereby restricting the instantaneous increase in gold prices.

The important price levels are shown below

MT4 Trading Gold chart by XTB

The Fed to Cut Rates Today but Commentary Remains Crucial

It is widely anticipated that the Federal Reserve will announce a 25-basis-point reduction in interest rates today, which will reduce the benchmark rate from 4.75% to 4.5%. Although the markets have largely priced this move in, the attention will now turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's commentary and projections regarding the course of monetary policy.

Gold generally exhibits favourable performance when interest rates decrease, as the opportunity cost of maintaining the non-yielding asset is diminished. Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve's statements regarding the future course of policy will be given significantly more weight. A more cautious message could dampen enthusiasm, while a dovish tone that implies multiple rate cuts in 2025 could provide gold with a substantial boost.

The markets are tense due to the likelihood that Powell's remarks will demonstrate a more impartial stance. The Federal Reserve may indicate that their efforts to combat inflation are not yet complete, despite the fact that inflation data continues to be robust. This scenario has the potential to restrict the immediate upward movement of gold, as it would exacerbate the strength of the dollar and maintain a degree of pressure on the metal.

The Fed's Path for 2025: Fewer Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

The Fed's forward guidance on interest rates for 2025 will be the most critical factor for gold traders today. The Federal Reserve may announce fewer rate cuts than previously anticipated, despite the fact that current market expectations predict a series of rate cuts next year. This is due to the robust economic data and the rising inflation print.

The dollar and bond yields may be supported in the short term, which could create headwinds for gold, if the Fed adopts a cautious posture and suggests a slower tempo of easing. Conversely, any indication that inflation continues to pose a persistent threat could result in a surge in the demand for gold as a safe-haven hedge against the escalating price pressures.

In an effort to ascertain the long-term rate trajectory, traders will be examining the Federal Reserve's dot plot, economic forecasts, and Powell's demeanour. The Federal Reserve's message of caution could maintain the pressure on gold, while any indications of a dovish pivot could initiate a rally towards new highs.

New Administration and Inflationary Pressures: A Tailwind for Gold?

As a new U.S. president is expected to assume office in January, markets are becoming more cognisant of the potential for increased inflationary pressures that are associated with fiscal policies and government spending plans. Some investors may resort to gold as a hedge against inflation risks in response to a more expansive fiscal agenda, which could exacerbate inflationary trends.

Investors have historically sought protection against currency devaluation and increased prices during periods of increasing inflation, which has resulted in a strong demand for gold. If inflation persists in 2025 under the new administration, gold may experience a resurgence in interest as institutional and retail investors prepare to mitigate these pressures.

This dynamic provides an additional layer of support for gold in the medium to long term, particularly if inflation is more obstinate than expected and monetary policy is unable to control price increases.

Conclusion: Gold Traders Await a Pivotal Day

The Federal Reserve's decision and commentary today will be a critical juncture for gold prices. The yellow metal will be significantly influenced by the tone of the Federal Reserve's outlook for 2025, despite the anticipated rate cut to 4.5%. Gold could be negatively impacted by a hawkish stance or indications of fewer rate cuts next year, while any dovish signals could pave the way for a robust rally.

Simultaneously, gold's function as a hedge against rising prices may be enhanced by persistent inflation concerns, particularly in the context of a new U.S. administration. The interplay between inflation, interest rates, and fiscal policies will continue to be critical drivers for gold's price action in the months ahead as traders digest today's developments.

Currently, gold is in a holding pattern; however, volatility is anticipated to increase significantly in the wake of the Federal Reserve's announcement, thereby establishing the groundwork for a significant shift in market sentiment.