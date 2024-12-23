The crypto market is showing early signs of a potential reversal after recent volatility. Bitcoin's 4-hour chart printed a TBT Bullish Divergence signal, a positive indicator that suggests recovery might be on the horizon. The TBO Slow line on the 4-hour remains flat, confirming that this signal is worth considering. Additionally, the 4-hour chart's higher low and RSI's higher low reinforce the possibility of a bullish turnaround.

On the daily time frame, BTC is in the process of printing a TBO Close Long symbol. While this is not inherently bullish, it often signals a move back to the TBO Fast line, suggesting a short-term recovery is likely. Daily RSI has yet to drop below 25, but if it does, a recovery within days would be expected.

Ethereum Leads the Recovery

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin yesterday, closing over 4% higher while BTC ended slightly red. ETH's daily RSI has already printed a reset, which could pave the way for a stronger recovery.

However, ETH/BTC remains bearish, as it continues trading below the daily TBO Cloud. The divergence in ETH's performance compared to BTC indicates an interesting dynamic in the market, with Ethereum potentially leading the way for altcoins.

Altcoin Market Rallies as Dominance Shifts

Altcoins, represented by OTHERS.D, rallied significantly yesterday, closing up 4.88%. This reflects strong interest in low-cap and mid-cap cryptocurrencies.

On the weekly chart, a TBO Close Short is in progress, a rare and historically bullish signal for OTHERS.D. The last time such signals appeared in a cluster was in early 2016, which preceded a massive rally. While the current weekly candle still has several days before closing, this development underscores the bullish sentiment building in the altcoin market.

Stablecoin Dominance and Volatility Indicators

Stablecoin dominance has paused at 5.6%, with daily RSI printing a new overbought high. A lower RSI high in the coming days would signal a potential reversal, which would be bullish for Bitcoin and altcoins.

Meanwhile, BVOL7D, a key measure of Bitcoin volatility, is approaching reversal territory. This could further support a market-wide recovery.

Outlook for the Crypto Market

The broader crypto market appears to be at a critical juncture. With Bitcoin showing early reversal signals, Ethereum holding above key levels, and OTHERS.D hinting at a bullish breakout, there is optimism for a continued recovery. However, key resistance levels and daily close confirmations will determine the strength of this move. For now, the signs suggest that the crypto market is positioning for its next leg up.