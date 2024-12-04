Bitcoin has moved above short-term overhead resistance on both the 4-hour and daily charts, a promising sign of strength despite the lack of immediate follow-through. While volume has increased over the past two days, On-Balance Volume (OBV) continues to trend lower, signaling a lack of significant buying interest. A key metric to watch is OBV crossing above the white moving average, which would likely coincide with BTC moving higher.

On the daily time frame, BTC remains bearishly consolidating inside the TBO Cloud, with RSI neutral at 42. However, the TBO Slow Line's upward trend reminds us that the macro trend remains bullish.

Weekly indicators, including upward-pointing TBO lines, bullish OBV, and moderately oversold RSI, reinforce this outlook.

Ethereum Stagnates as the Market Shifts Focus

Ethereum continues to chop sideways, hugging the 0.786 Fibonacci level since late December. RSI shows slight improvement, but volume and OBV remain lackluster. Until significant volume enters the picture, ETH is unlikely to break out or regain the market's attention.

Dominance Charts Signal Growing Momentum for Altcoins

Stablecoin dominance is showing signs of weakness, with RSI nearing a critical breakdown below its support line. This would signal continued declines in stablecoin dominance, a bullish sign for the broader crypto market.

At the same time, Bitcoin dominance is falling below its daily TBO Cloud, further signaling increasing interest in OTHERS and altcoins.

OTHERS.D is making strides, but key milestones remain. To be highly bullish on altcoins, OTHERS.D must break above its overhead resistance at 12%, BTC.D should fall below 55%, and stablecoin dominance should drop below 5%. While these conditions are not yet met, the current trajectory is promising.

Total Crypto Market Cap Charts Align for Bullish Continuation

The TOTAL crypto market cap chart has moved above short-term overhead resistance, with multiple TBO Close Shorts 🔶 on the 4-hour time frame signaling a bullish reversal. The daily chart suggests a likely close above the TBO Cloud, reinforcing a positive outlook. TOTAL2 and TOTAL3 have already closed above their respective TBO Clouds, while OTHERS is making a similar move today.

While OTHERS is above the daily TBO Cloud, it has yet to break its short-term overhead resistance on the 4-hour time frame. With BTC likely to remain stagnant for the next few days, the stage is set for altcoins and low-cap assets to rally.

BVOL7D: A Note of Caution

BVOL7D remains subdued, with daily RSI entering oversold territory below 25. While this is typically a reversal zone, further declines in BVOL7D could push RSI lower. This warrants cautious optimism as the market waits for stronger confirmation signals.

Conclusion

Bitcoin's break above resistance, coupled with signs of weakness in stablecoin and BTC dominance, sets the stage for a potential rally in altcoins. While volume and OBV for BTC remain underwhelming, the broader market indicators suggest bullish continuation. As BTC stabilizes, altcoins are likely to capitalize on the current setup, but key dominance levels and BVOL7D trends should be closely monitored to confirm the market's trajectory.