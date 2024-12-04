(Kitco Commentary) - The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has increased its gold holdings to 73.3 million ounces in December 2024, up from 73 million ounces in November, according to SP Angel analysts. This marks the second consecutive month of expansion following a six-month pause in purchases, potentially signaling renewed confidence in the precious metal as a strategic reserve asset.

The central bank's return to gold accumulation coincides with significant market volatility. After reaching a low of $2,598.10 on December 24, gold futures for February delivery rebounded to $2,664.40, posting a gain of $17.40 (0.66%) despite a strengthening U.S. dollar, which rose 0.40% to 108.776 on the dollar index.

While gold demonstrated impressive performance with a 27% gain in 2024, driven by expectations of declining interest rates and strong demand from central banks and investment funds, recent market dynamics have introduced new challenges. The Federal Reserve's indication of a more measured approach to interest rate cuts, coupled with dollar strength following the U.S. election, has tempered some of gold's momentum.

Market attention is now focused on several crucial economic indicators, including Wednesday's reports and the U.S. Labor Department's upcoming non-farm payroll data on Friday. The Federal Reserve's minutes will also be closely scrutinized for policy guidance. According to the CME's FedWatch tool, there is a 95.2% probability that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current federal funds rate between 4.25% and 4.50% at the January 29 FOMC meeting.

The labor market's performance remains a critical factor in gold's outlook. Softer employment data could encourage the Federal Reserve to adopt a more accommodative monetary policy, potentially benefiting non-interest-bearing gold. However, recent data showing resilient job openings and a robust services sector has led to higher Treasury yields and dollar strength, reducing the likelihood of immediate rate cuts.

Adding to market complexity is President-elect Trump's proposed U.S. tariffs, which could stoke inflationary pressures and limit the Federal Reserve's ability to implement rate cuts. These policy considerations have introduced additional uncertainty regarding gold's appeal as a non-yielding asset in the current economic environment.

