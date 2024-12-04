(Kitco Commentary) - Private sector employment grew by 122,000 jobs in December, falling short of market expectations and showing a decline from November's figures, according to the latest ADP National Employment Report. The report also indicated a 4.6% year-over-year increase in annual pay.

The December job additions came in below both November's 146,000 new positions and the consensus forecast of 136,000 jobs, as reported by MarketWatch. This softer employment data could foreshadow Friday's comprehensive nonfarm payroll report, which analysts expect to show 150,000 new jobs added in December—a significant decrease from November's 227,000.

The labor market's performance remains crucial for the Federal Reserve's upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, concluding January 29. While weaker employment data might suggest a more accommodative monetary policy stance, the CME's FedWatch tool indicates a 93.1% probability that the Fed will maintain its current funds rate between 4.25% and 4.50%. The tool also projects a 59.6% likelihood of rates remaining unchanged at the March FOMC meeting.

Market attention now shifts to Friday's U.S. Labor Department nonfarm payroll data. Three key factors will shape gold's outlook this month: Friday's jobs report, the minutes from December's FOMC meeting, and the Fed's decision on interest rates at month-end.

Pepperstone research strategist Quasar Elizundia highlighted gold's complex market position: "Gold finds itself at a crossroads, navigating between dollar strength, inflationary pressures, Fed policy expectations, and growing geopolitical uncertainty. This complex interaction of factors will continue to shape the precious metal's trajectory in the near future."

Because of the underwhelming ADP jobs report and despite dollar strength, gold prices advanced. The dollar index rose 0.31% to 108.844, while gold futures for February delivery reached $2,680, gaining $17.10 following yesterday's $16.10 increase. The recent gold rally reflects several factors, including ongoing geopolitical tensions, potential U.S. tariff concerns, and increased gold accumulation by central banks worldwide.

