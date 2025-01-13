CPM Gold Trade Recommendation

Time Stamp



Prices as of 12:43 p.m. EST 14 January 2025 $2,684.90 (Basis the February 2025 Comex contract).



Recommendation: Buy



Initial Target Price / Range: $2,730



Initial Timeframe: 14 January 2025 to 27 January 2025



Stop Loss: $2,650



Gold prices have been moving largely sideways since the middle of December last year, recently breaking out of the $2,600 to $2,700 range to the upside. Prices have since retreated, but have held up above $2,680. With prices at historically high levels, the increased volatility over the past few months, and the wide range of $2,541.50 to $2,801.80, a $260.30 band, since late October 2024, CPM has been issuing Stand Aside recommendations. While we believe prices have continued upside for the medium to long term, it is possible that prices could retreat sharply in the short term while still maintaining the upside overall bias. In the short term, prices could fall more than $100 one week and be back up $100 by the following week. Therefore, these trade recommendations for the very short term should be expected to be gut wrenching for even some of firmest investors. CPM does not like to issue Stand Aside recommendations, but must so for risk sake.



This week, CPM recommends a buy with a stop loss. Not much has changed from previous commentary about economic, financial, and political conditions that are supportive of gold.



Notes:



Initial Target Prices and Timeframes are just that: Initial. If CPM does not issue a new Recommendation during or after that time it indicates that CPM maintains the posture in the most recent Trade Recommendation. Position may be closed out once target price is reached, within the noted discretion or until CPM provides new trade recommendation. CPM may have reported to have closed out of prior trade recommendation at its discretion before publicly publishing new trade recommendation due to processing time.



Discretion should be allowed at +/- 0.20% of the price at the time each TR is issued from the target.



CPM’s preferred investment strategies use physical, futures, forwards, and options.