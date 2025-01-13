In this presentation, Jeffrey Christian of CPM Group discusses the realities of the silver market as prices continue to fluctuate, and misinformation about silver drive the narrative.

Jeff looks at the idea of a "silver stock-out," and claims that it resembles the 2021 "Silver Squeeze" hype, which misled investors into buying silver at inflated prices. He explains why current market conditions are instead driven by genuine economic factors, and not fabricated panic.

Jeff also looks at the potential for market arbitrage, and shows how the flows of silver between London and New York are shaped by premiums and market conditions, not by a lack of supply. He discusses global inventories, including unreported stockpiles in non-registered depositories, providing a clear picture of the market's health.

The presentation concludes with a reiteration of CPM Group BUY position on silver, which is based on the analysis of real market conditions, and not scams or hype.