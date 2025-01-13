When it comes to your 2025 portfolio, silver stands out as a highly strategic asset. Frequently you hear about silver's benefits as an asset due to its' dual role as an industrial metal and a safe haven investment. When it comes to diversification and divisibility, silver is unmatched. We've seen silver's spot price making some major moves upwards in recent years, starting with dramatic gains in 2020. After entering a consolidation period, last year silver broke out again with gains of 21%.

What you might not realize is that silver is also potentially moving into a long-term supercycle.

From a recent report by The Silver Institute, "If the current bull market continues to evolve into the next metals super cycle as we expect, then investment demand and industrial demand, particularly for metals critical to green energy technologies such as electric vehicles, solar panels, and energy storage systems, will continue to increase for the next several years. In addition, this cycle is likely to be amplified by significant supply constraints."

What is a supercycle? Pushed by a multitude of macroeconomic factors, a supercycle is a price upswing that lasts 10 or even 20 years, potentially even generating 20 to over 40-year complete cycles.

If this is true, then the recent gains in silver over the past few years may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Historically, silver has proven its value as a reliable hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and systemic financial instability during times of geopolitical upheaval. While silver's upswings and downswings are often impacted by short-term volatility, the long-term outlook is extremely positive.

So, while 2025 markets are just getting started, we're currently seeing a drop in premiums on bullion coupled with a drop in spot prices, just below $30 an oz. That makes now an excellent time to take advantage of market conditions for silver.