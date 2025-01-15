Gold futures staged a recovery from early losses, buoyed by a weakening dollar and softer-than-anticipated inflation data. The latest Producer Price Index (PPI) released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that producer prices in December showed modest gains, with higher goods costs offset by steady services prices, indicating inflation's continued downward trajectory.

According to the Bureau's report, "The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.2% in December, seasonally adjusted," following November's 0.4% rise and October's 0.2% advance. The annual figures showed a 3.3% increase in 2024, up from 1.1% in 2023.

The core PPI, excluding volatile food and energy components, remained flat against expectations of a 0.3% increase. Furthermore, the core measure excluding food, energy, and trade services edged up just 0.1%. This report represents the first of two crucial inflation readings this week that will influence Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions. While the modest PPI increase might spark optimism about potential rate cuts, it likely falls short of convincing the Fed to ease monetary policy in the immediate future.

Carl Weinberg, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, notes, "Better than expected is not necessarily what the Fed wants to see before easing monetary conditions into a fast-growing economy, with tariffs and tax cuts on the incoming administration's agenda." Market expectations vary significantly, with Goldman Sachs projecting two 25-basis-point rate cuts at the June and December FOMC meetings, while Bank of America Securities suggests the Fed's easing cycle has concluded.

The market awaits Wednesday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists forecast both headline and core inflation to show monthly increases of 0.3%, translating to annual rates of 2.9% and 3.3%, respectively. While the Federal Reserve prioritizes the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index as its primary inflation measure, both PPI and CPI data contribute to this calculation.

Today's inflation report triggered dollar weakness, with the dollar index declining 0.43% to 109.266.

Gold futures responded with a $9.40 (+0.35%) gain. Notably, gold's percentage increase fell short of the dollar's percentage decline, suggesting that today's gold price appreciation can be fully attributed to dollar weakness, with minimal selling pressure from traders.

