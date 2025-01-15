Gold prices rallied significantly today following the release of December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, with futures gaining $29.50 or 1.10%, as investors digested the latest inflation figures and their implications for the Feds monetary policy.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation rose 0.4% in December, exceeding both November's 0.3% increase and analysts' consensus estimate of 0.3%. The annual inflation rate stood at 2.9% before seasonal adjustments. Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, showed a 3.2% annual increase, slightly below the expected 3.3%.

Energy costs played a substantial role in December's inflation reading, rising 2.6% and accounting for over 40% of the monthly increase. Gasoline prices saw a notable jump of 4.4%. Food prices also contributed to the overall increase, with both at-home and restaurant prices rising 0.3%.

"Today's softer-than-expected core CPI reading should help cool fears of a reacceleration in inflation," noted Tina Adatia, head of fixed income client portfolio management at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "While today's release is likely insufficient to put a January rate cut back on the table, it strengthens the case that the Fed's cutting cycle has not yet run its course."

The CPI data follows Tuesday's Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which showed wholesale prices rising more modestly than anticipated. The PPI advanced 0.2% in December, with higher goods costs balanced by stable services prices. For the full year 2024, the final demand index rose 3.3%, following a 1.1% increase in 2023.

Market reaction was pronounced, with gold's gains the result of both dollar weakness, and persistent inflation. The dollar index fell 0.51% to 109.182, accounting for roughly half of gold's upward move. The remainder of gold's advance reflected direct buying interest in the precious metal. As of 5:00 PM EST gold futures based the most active February contract is fixed at $2722.60, after factoring in today’s gain of $29.50, a 1.10% increase.

The combined December CPI report and yesterday’s PPI report suggest that while price pressures aren't rapidly subsiding, they're not showing signs of reacceleration either. This nuanced picture may influence the Federal Reserve's approach to monetary policy in the coming months.

The latest inflation data and market reactions underscore gold's traditional role as an inflation hedge that also protects investors against economic and political uncertainty. As economic policy shifts and inflation concerns persist, the precious metal continues to attract investor interest, suggesting sustained momentum in the gold market through 2025.

Looking ahead, gold's outlook appears particularly bullish, supported by several potential catalysts. The incoming Trump administration's proposed economic policies, including new tariffs and additional tax cuts, which could fuel inflationary pressures. These factors, including dollar weakness, could drive gold prices beyond October's record high of $2,800, and reach $3,000 by the third quarter of this year.

